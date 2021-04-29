A Kerrville woman on probation for being a habitual thief was accused of driving while intoxicated for the second time in 10 days, in addition to possessing methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia.
Fallon Jean Rodriguez was in the Kerr County jail Thursday, having been arrested for the 17th time in Kerr County, according to jail records. A prosecutor filed a motion to revoke her probation last week in 26th District Court, county records show. She can’t be released from jail due to the allegation she violated probation.
The most recent investigation of Rodriguez began about 11:25 p.m. April 24, when a Kerrville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the intersection of Sidney Baker Street South and Texas 173 on a suspected traffic violation.
The officer spoke with the driver, Rodriguez, and the front passenger, and their vehicle was relocated to an adjacent strip mall parking lot, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, in an email.
“Rodriguez displayed symptoms of intoxication, and an open container of beer was in plain view inside the car,” Lamb wrote.
The officer conducted a sobriety test, then arrested Rodriguez and searched the vehicle.
“Inside the vehicle, officers found a glass pipe with white residue, a piece of folded foil used to smoke methamphetamine, baggies with trace amounts of suspected methamphetamine, a syringe and other drug paraphernalia,” Lamb wrote.
A blood search warrant was executed open Rodriguez at Peterson Regional Medical Center, and Rodriguez was jailed. Her passenger wasn’t accused of anything.
Rodriguez, who did time in state jail in 2015 for felony theft, was convicted of felony theft again in February, put on five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $600 in court-appointed attorney fees and $59.48 restitution. This recent felony conviction stemmed from her having stolen food and a planting pot from the Main Street H-E-B in October 2019, according to police.
Earlier this month — less than two months after she was put on probation for the theft — Rodriguez was arrested by a Kerrville officer who accused her of DWI. About 4 p.m. April 15, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a car in the 700 block of Swigert Street for a traffic violation, Lamb wrote in an email. Rodriguez displayed symptoms of intoxication, was given a field sobriety test, was arrested and had a blood search warrant executed on her at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Lamb wrote. Jail records indicate Rodriguez had two outstanding charges: driving with an open container of an alcoholic beverage and failing to appear in court. She was released from jail on two personal recognizance bonds and a $1,200 surety bond, jail records state.
Rodriguez was sentenced to six months in state jail in 2015 on a similar enhanced-theft charge; she was convicted of stealing tissues, plates, a toy, alcohol and pans from H-E-B that year. Her Kerr County misdemeanor theft convictions include those for stealing merchandise from Burkes Outlet Store in 2007, from Dollar General Store in in 2013,, and jewelry from a woman in 2013. She received two misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in 2015 and 2017, respectively. She received fines and various jail and probation sentences for these crimes.
In 2016, Rodriguez was sentenced to 142 days in the county jail after being convicted of possessing less than 1 gram of meth.
