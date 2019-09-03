A 19-year-old Kerrville-area man was in the county jail Tuesday on accusations of having sexual contact with a girl at least six years his junior.
Jail records show Devin Don Geller was booked Monday on two charges filed by the 198th District Attorney’s Office following a grand jury investigation in July..
The two indictments, filed Aug. 27, accuses Geller of intercourse with a female “child younger than 14 years of age.” The offenses are alleged to have occurred on or about Nov. 21, 2018 and Feb. 21. The two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child each are first-degree felonies punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Geller was in the county jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
He is due to be arraigned on Oct. 7.
