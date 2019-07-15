We can safely say that we have entered a stagnant summer weather pattern for awhile. Heat and humidity will be the rule as we head through the remainder of the work week.
Low stratus clouds are possible each morning, followed by mostly sunny skies during the day. High temperatures soar into the middle 90s with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph today.
Rain chances are not zero, but less than 10 percent. Most areas remain rain-free the next few days.
Look for low clouds to spread across the region overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds prevail at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
This pattern is duplicated through Friday as high pressure dominates the local weather pattern in the short term.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
