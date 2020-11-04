INGRAM AT THE TOP IN CLASS 3A
The Ingram Warriors volleyball team remains the top team in Class 3A according to the Nov. 4 Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll.
Ingram swept Hallettsville Tuesday night 3-0 to improve to 27-0 on the season.
Anna Crittenden had 17 kills, five blocks and 14 digs for the Warriors.
Karlie Bonam had six kills and three blocks.
Makenna Gelsone added seven kills, 16 kills and 10 digs for Ingram.
Ingram Head Coach Tony Vela, Jr. said, "Defense played great. We dug the ball really well."
Ingram advances to the State Regional Quarterfinals where they will face Columbus who advanced to the Quarterfinals by defeating Randolph in five sets 3-2.
Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. Hays Johnson High School in Buda.
Ingram will be the home team at a neutral site.
HARPER WINS AREA, ADVANCES TO REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
The Harper Volleyball team defeated Premont Tuesday night 3-1.
Harper wins the Area Championship and will advance to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will face Freer Thursday in Devine.
Exact times have not been released to the Daily Times yet.
Rachel Perkins had three kills, two aces, 12 assists and 15 digs.
Tracy Evans was 15-for-15 with 20 digs and three aces on the night.
Talli Millican had a dominating performance with 14 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Kamryn Baethge had 19 assists, three kills and served two aces for the Longhorns.
Carter Wood served two aces and recorded nine kills, three digs and one block.
Emily Seewald had seven kills, two digs and two blocks.
Brittany Evans had 12 digs and Trinity Stevens served one ace.
Harper improves to 14-11 on the season.
FREER UNDEFEATED
Freer comes into this week's regional quarterfinal match with a record of 18-0.
The Freer Buckaroos are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A as of Nov. 4.
