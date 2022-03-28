Southern Sky Music Cafe will close its location on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation.
The business has until the end of May to leave, confirmed Sarah Derousseau, HCAF executive director. She declined to say exactly what prompted the HCAF board’s decision.
“This is our fourth restaurant that we’ve had here, and they haven’t been successful, and we just want to explore using it for something else — we’re not sure what that is yet,” Derousseau said.
The HCAF board may have plans for the building in the next few months, she said.
“We’re very sorry it didn’t work out with them,” Derousseau said of Tye Phelps and Laura Adkinson, who own the restaurant.
“It is with heavy but extremely prayerful and hopeful hearts that we report to you that the Hill Country Arts Foundation has decided that they no longer wish to have a restaurant/music venue on the property,” reads a statement from the cafe on Monday.
The business is in search of a new location.
“We feel this is our calling, and we welcome your prayers as we move forward to the next phase,” reads the statement. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support. We consider you our friends and we appreciate you all so very much.”
Restaurant officials were told during a meeting with the HCAF director and an HCAF board member that the nonprofit had decided to repurpose the building and would never use it for a restaurant/music venue again, according to the cafe.
“This is unfortunate as we celebrated the art of music and food and its ability to bring new faces to Ingram, TX,” reads the cafe’s statement. “We have been blessed to develop a following of guests and friends locally as well as from around the country and around the world. We at Southern Sky Music Café are a family. We employ some of the best, both staff and musicians, and we are moving forward together.”
Derousseau said the board’s decision wasn’t made lightly.
“We do wish Tye and Laura very well,” Derousseau said.
