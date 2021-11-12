Residents prayed, sang patriotic songs and witnessed the placing of a wreath, a rifle volley and the playing of taps at the Dietert Center on Veterans Day, having gathered for the national holiday and to participate in a ceremony honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Thursday morning event was hosted by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The occasion in Kerrville received the official blessing of Congressman Chip Roy and Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham, through an entry into the Congressional Record and a Texas Senate proclamation, respectively.
“Today, as America Recognizes this Centennial Anniversary for the Dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, let it be known to all that we, as a nation, do not forget our fallen heroes,” said Tim Westley in a speech at the event. “Instead, we salute you, remember you, and honor you.”
Westley is a veteran of the U.S. Army, an author, a pastor, professional speaker and an instructor. He ran for the U.S. Congress as a Republican in 2016 and 2018, seeking to represent Texas Congressional District 15.
The event was held in conjunction with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The tomb at the cemetery houses the bodies of three unknown American service members placed there in 1921, 1958 and 1984, according to the cemetery’s website.
“It stands as a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning,” reads the website.
“To The Unknown: America may not be able to put a birth name to your remains, but she can continue to put honor, respect, gratitude, thanks, appreciation and much more on the outstanding names you’ve earned and so deserve,” Westley said.
Courthouse ceremony
Earlier that morning, more than 100 residents — including the Hill Country Honor Guard — gathered on the courthouse grounds to hold a Veterans Day ceremony that included the playing of taps and a rifle volley.
Sonya Johnson sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” and wreaths were placed near the Kerr County War Memorial by members of the Kerr County Historical Commission, Together with Hill Country Veterans, the Salvation Army and the Sons of the American Revolution.
An invocation was performed by Raymond Tear, Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and Fred Pentz offered a historical overview of the holiday, explaining its roots in the armistice that ended World War I. He also asked veterans to stand and be honored and then asked people related to veterans to stand — which brought almost everyone to their feet.
Pentz retired almost 30 years ago after serving aboard submarines in the U.S. Navy and is the son of a World War II veteran who fought with Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army throughout the war, Pentz told The Kerrville Daily Times. He said rights that Americans sometimes take for granted, such as the privilege of addressing city councils and commissioners courts, were won by those who served in the military.
“So when we see a veteran, say thank you for your service, thank you for serving your country,” Pentz told The Times.
Many other Veterans Day activities were held this year in Kerr County, such as a breakfast at the veterans center on Meadowview Lane, a lunch for vets at the Dietert Center, a Transportation Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast held by Kerrville Independent School District, a mini-parade around the playground at KISD’s Early Childhood Center, an assembly at Hunt ISD, a video released by Harper ISD, a video released by Ingram ISD and others.
Saturday events
Pentz encouraged people to attend the Kerrville VA Open Car Show and Parade on Saturday. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, at the Kerrville VA Medical Center. Another Veterans Day event open to the public on Saturday is a live auction beginning at 10:30 a.m. with viewing starting at 9:30 a.m. and a lunch — dine in or takeout — beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out. Tickets are $12 per plate of beans, ribs and potato salad. The annual fundraiser at the VFW on Thompson Drive is used to help local veterans.
