Harper ISD announced school is canceled this week due to the ongoing power outage after Winter Storm Uri destroyed utility poles and trees all over Kerr and Gillespie counties.
Harper ISD students may return to classes on Monday, reads a press release the district sent Tuesday afternoon.
“Staff will be advised soon as to when they will need to return,” the release from the office of Superintendent Bonnie Stewart reads.
At least 1,200 customers of Central Texas Electric Co-op were without power as of Wednesday morning in the Harper area, according to the utility’s outage map. It’s not clear when power can be restored.
“Unfortunately, because of the amount of damage to the infrastructure, we cannot give members who are out of power an estimated time of restoration,” reads a Tuesday afternoon message on the utility’s website.
Bob Loth, CTEC general manager, was at an emergency meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Tuesday afternoon. He estimated that 1,000 three-phase poles were down, in addition to “probably at least that many single-phase poles down.” He said he had 150 workers in 25 crews working on restoring power.
“The logistics of getting rooms and serving meals to people working 16 hours a day is an incredible task just in itself,” Loth said at the meeting. “We were prepared, we've got that done, and we’re not wasting any time. People say, ‘Well, why don’t you have 1,000 people in here?’ Well, I don’t have the material for 1,000 people, I don’t have the resources for 1,000 — I can get some help, but it doesn’t do any good to have people standing around with their hands in their pockets.”
RELIEF EFFORTS
As of Tuesday, Harper Volunteer Fire Department was offering firewood at its station, as well as water, food, showers and laundry-drop-off service, 84 N Ranch Road 783, Harper, according to the VFD's Facebook page.
Local organizations have been helping out as people in and around Harper deal with water and power outages. For example, laundry services at the fire station were being provided by Baptist Disaster Relief, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry was providing showers at the fire station, chainsaw crews from Lakeway Church helped clear limbs in the town, and Lakeway Church served hot meals on Feb. 20, according to Harper VFD's Facebook page. Hot meals also were being provided at the fire station on Feb. 21, when Sen. Dawn Buckingham's (R-Texas) food-distribution event occurred.
"I live in Mountain Home, but my home town has always been Harper," said Facebook user Dwain Cornelius on Feb. 21, in a post on Harper VFD's page. "The HVFD has always been there for the community. Even the extended community. Great thing y’all were able to do today. Thanks for everything and all you do."
