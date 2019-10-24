“H-E-B has secured the top spot for the past three years, and the Texas-based supermarket chain is making moves to develop a space beyond groceries,” the website noted. “Construction of a new lakefront store in Austin, Texas, begins this month, with expected completion in 2021. The new space will feature a two-story porch and overlook Lake Austin, in addition to a coffee shop, tree-lined walking paths and a community gathering plaza.”
In Kerrville, the offerings inside the 100,000-square-foot store have not been finalized, but the company is moving quickly on the development of the downtown store, which would replace the company’s existing store along Main Street.
“H-E-B is a very hands-on learning job, high on hospitality,” an unidentified H-E-B employee told Indeed. “It’s not only fun to work there, but you have a lot of opportunities to move around in the company in different departments.”
H-E-B finished ahead of Vans, Costco, Nike, Wegmans and QuikTrip.
Among retailers and stores with a Kerrville presence represented in the top 25 are Home Depot, Verizon, T-Mobile, Bath and Body Works and Hobby Lobby, which is expected to open its new store here in December.
Indeed noted that in 2019, despite the struggles of retailers, that members of Generation Z — those born after 1996 — had a strong connection to a good retail experience.
“Even in the age of instant online shopping fulfillment, consumers still value the in-store experience, especially younger shoppers,” Indeed said via a news release. “And this doesn’t just apply to generations who grew up with the in-person experience. Despite ongoing disruption in brick-and-mortar retail, research shows that even Gen Z consumers — often described as ‘digital natives’ — still value the aesthetic of a well-curated store experience, where they can disconnect from social media and the digital world as they shop. In fact, digitally native brands are set to open 850 stores in the next five years.”
Grocery chain H-E-B was rated the No. 1 workplace by jobs website Indeed — a title the San Antonio-based company has held for the last three years.
H-E-B’s ranking was based off of employee reviews and ratings, and the website said the grocer appears to be moving toward solidifying its ranking in the years to come.
H-E-B is building a new store in downtown Kerrville, and the project is currently underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.