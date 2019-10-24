Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may produce some hail. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.