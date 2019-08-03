Schreiner University, along with Sue and Jack Steele — Honorary Chairpersons for the 2018-2019 Hill Country College Fund Campaign — have announced the successful completion of the campaign, exceeding the goal of $625,000. This will change the lives of many of our students and the lives of their families.
This past campaign marked the 40th anniversary of the Hill Country College Fund. One hundred percent of the money raised goes towards scholarships for students with need in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble and Real counties. With these generous contributions from the Hill Country community, Schreiner University makes college affordable by distributing nearly $11 million in financial aid each year.
As president of Schreiner University, I am humbled and awed by the amazing generosity of our community. To the many donors to the Hill Country College Fund over these last 40 years, I send my sincerest thanks on behalf of the many young scholars that have had their lives changed forever from your gifts, and I ask for your continuing support of the Hill Country College Fund in the future.
The 2019-2020 campaign is kicking off in September. If you have given in the past, please give again. If you have never given, I encourage you to consider investing in the lives of these young men and women who will sit beside you at church, work alongside you in your businesses, and live next to you as your neighbors and friends.
