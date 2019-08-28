Schreiner University will host a star party Friday night.
The event, slated for 8:30 p.m. at the Loftis Family Science Center, will be free and open to the public.
Participants will be able to view celestial objects in the Hill Country sky in the domed observatory containing Schreiner’s 16-inch telescope. Viewable objects include planets, nebulae, stars, star clusters and galaxies. Several eight-inch telescopes also will be available for public use.
Free parking is available adjacent to the center. The entrance gate is along East Main Street across from the Schreiner University baseball and softball fields and is marked by a flagpole. The star party will generally last until about midnight, and participants may come and go at any time.
The event will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.
The Loftis Family Science Center was made possible by a gift from the late Dennis Loftis, an amateur — but accomplished — astronomer. In addition to the observatory and telescope, the 3,500-square-foot facility includes a field biology lab and classroom.
For more information on the star party or the Loftis Family Science Center, contact Dr. Kim Arvidsson at KDArvidsson@schreiner.edu or 830-792-7249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.