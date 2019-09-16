The Tivy High School Class of 1989 is gearing up for its 30th reunion.
Classmates will gather Sept. 20-21 for activities, including attending the Friday night Antler football game.
On Saturday, attendees will have a river party with dinner.
For more information on the weekend activities, contact Natalie Secor at 830-459-1555 or njs@ktc.com.
