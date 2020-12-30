Per a governor’s order, local businesses that serve more alcoholic beverages than they do other items were required to close on Wednesday.
Additionally, other businesses were ordered to reduce in-person customer capacity to 50 percent, according to an announcement from Kerr County early this week.
The bar closure affected at least three businesses in Kerr County, where employees and business owners complained they were being unfairly singled out, since many other establishments that serve alcohol in bar-like settings weren’t shuttered.
The increased restrictions were imposed due to the high number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Kerr County and surrounding areas, according to the county.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly received a letter from Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt stating that Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 deems that no elective surgeries may be conducted effective Wednesday and retailers must scale back their reopening efforts to half their capacity, according to a county press release.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission sent a letter to Kelly stating that Kerr County’s high hospitalization rate also means bars — any establishment whose sales consist of 51 percent or more of alcohol — must also close until further notice, according to the release.
“We have to try to get this under control so we don’t have our hospital overwhelmed,” Kelly said during a Dec. 28 meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
