The flu is on an influx as the germs passed from person to person during the holidays begin to manifest into illness.
According to Peterson Regional Medical Center infection control nurse Pam Burton, Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 saw a total of almost 100 flu symptom patients between Peterson Urgent Care and the emergency room.
The illness has taken its toll on the community this year, with the loss of a Kerr County corrections officer, Stephen Walters, who was 44 years old, and who had received his flu shot.
More than 10,000 people die from complications of the flu every year, according to Lara Anton, press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
From October through mid-November 2019, more than 1,000 people died from flu complications — and eight of those were pediatric deaths.
“Pediatric flu-related deaths are required to be reported to the health department so we have a much more accurate and current count for those deaths,” Anton said.
Burton said that deaths in the Hill Country community due to the flu don’t happen very often these days.
“We haven’t seen any (other deaths) in the recent past, but that’s not to say that it can’t happen,” Burton said. “We have an older population. We have people that have many different health issues, and that can play a role.”
Anton said there are two aspects about the flu this season that are unusual, but not unheard of. First of all, the normal range for high flu activity levels is November through March, with elevations in January or February. But this season, there were elevations in November.
Secondly, out of the two types of flu that pass around each season, Influenza A is usually more prominent, with a wave of the other, Influenza B, at the end of the season, Anton said. But this season has seen more of Influenza B.
In Texas, there have been 181 cases of Influenza A and 286 cases of Influenza B from Oct. 1 through Dec. 28, Burton said.
Walters suffered from Influenza A.
Flu activity in Texas is tracked through a voluntary network of health care providers, hospitals and labs, Anton said, so reports of levels are not comprehensive, especially considering the fact that many people don’t go to the doctor when they have the flu.
Getting the flu when one is inflicted with other complications can make the flu’s impact worse, Burton said.
“It would just depend on what was going on with that individual as far as how the flu affects them,” Burton said.
Anton reminds all that it’s not too late to get the flu shot, which contains strains of both A and B.
“It is the best protection from complications of the flu,” Anton said. “It can shorten the duration of the illness and lessen the severity of the symptoms if they still get the flu. It takes the body about two weeks after getting the shot to build up the antibodies, so the sooner the better on getting the shot.”
While Walters had the flu shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reports that the flu shot reduces the risk of flu illness by 40-60% among the overall population “during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.”
The vaccines work better against Type B and H1N1, but are less effective against H3N2, according to the CDC. Type A flu includes H1N1 and H3N2, but it’s not clear what variety Walters had, according to past KDT reports.
Anton recommends seeing the doctor within 48 hours of the onset of flu-like symptoms, which include congestion and an upset stomach.
“Definitely continue to wash your hands, avoid (touching) your eyes, nose and mouth,” Burton said, adding that avoiding contact with the sick is also a good idea.
