EAST TEX. BAPTIST (1-0) -VS- WIS.-PLATTEVILLE (0-1)
|Team
|7
|14
|0
|16
|37
|14
|6
|0
|11
|31
|Qtr
|Time
|Scoring Play
|ETBU
|UWP
|10:49
|UWP - Brandt Stare 68 yd pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweige kick) 3 plays, 80 yards, TOP 1:06
|0
|7
|07:47
|UWP - Donald Allender 16 yd pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweige kick) 1 plays, 41 yards, TOP 0:36
|0
|14
|00:22
|ETBU - C Merchant 65 yd run (A Garcia kick), 1 plays, 65 yards, TOP
|7
|14
|14:51
|UWP - Brandt Stare 35 yd pass from Colin Schuetz ( ) 2 plays, 56 yards, TOP 0:20
|7
|20
|12:55
|ETBU - S Boyd 9 yd pass from T Yowman (C Piazza kick) 4 plays, 68 yards, TOP 1:56
|14
|20
|03:08
|ETBU - D Carter 9 yd pass from T Yowman (A Garcia kick) 5 plays, 69 yards, TOP 1:47
|21
|20
|14:53
|UWP - Cadiin Johnson 46 yd pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweige kick) 3 plays, 60 yards, TOP 0:52
|21
|27
|12:06
|ETBU - C Merchant 60 yd run (A Garcia kick), 6 plays, 75 yards, TOP 2:47
|28
|27
|09:14
|ETBU - Team 0 yd safety
|30
|27
|04:23
|ETBU - K Obryant 20 yd pass from T Yowman (A Garcia kick) 11 plays, 29 yards, TOP 4:46
|37
|27
|02:23
|UWP - Andrew Schweige 41 yd field goal 7 plays, 49 yards, TOP 2:00
|37
|31
|37
|31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.