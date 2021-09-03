EAST TEX. BAPTIST (1-0) -VS- WIS.-PLATTEVILLE (0-1)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 East Tex. Baptist71401637
Wis.-Platteville14601131
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayETBUUWP
1st10:49UWP - Brandt Stare 68 yd pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweige kick) 3 plays, 80 yards, TOP 1:0607
1st07:47UWP - Donald Allender 16 yd pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweige kick) 1 plays, 41 yards, TOP 0:36014
1st00:22ETBU - C Merchant 65 yd run (A Garcia kick), 1 plays, 65 yards, TOP 714
2nd14:51UWP - Brandt Stare 35 yd pass from Colin Schuetz ( ) 2 plays, 56 yards, TOP 0:20720
2nd12:55ETBU - S Boyd 9 yd pass from T Yowman (C Piazza kick) 4 plays, 68 yards, TOP 1:561420
2nd03:08ETBU - D Carter 9 yd pass from T Yowman (A Garcia kick) 5 plays, 69 yards, TOP 1:472120
4th14:53UWP - Cadiin Johnson 46 yd pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweige kick) 3 plays, 60 yards, TOP 0:522127
4th12:06ETBU - C Merchant 60 yd run (A Garcia kick), 6 plays, 75 yards, TOP 2:472827
4th09:14ETBU - Team 0 yd safety3027
4th04:23ETBU - K Obryant 20 yd pass from T Yowman (A Garcia kick) 11 plays, 29 yards, TOP 4:463727
4th02:23UWP - Andrew Schweige 41 yd field goal 7 plays, 49 yards, TOP 2:003731
   3731
 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
  

