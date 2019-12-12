The 5 Browns will bring an evening of family-friendly entertainment to Boerne Champion Auditorium tonight.
The Browns are exclusive Steinway artists and take their five Steinway Grand Pianos with them wherever they tour.
Doors for tonight’s performance will open at 7:30 p.m., as Boerne Performing Arts will feature the first family of five siblings to all graduate from the prestigious Juilliard School of Music with a major in piano, for a fun-filled holiday performance that will include traditional Christmas carols and music by Tchaikovsky, Bach and a “Star Wars Suite” by John Williams.
Tickets range from $20 to $60 each and are available online at www.boerneperformingarts.com, by phone at 830-331-9079 or in person at the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce, 121 S. Main St., Boerne.
