Teresa Holden Rogers, 63, passed away peacefully at her home on Thusday, November 21, 2019.
Teresa was born October 13, 1956, to parents, Hugh Holden and Gwendolyn Joy (Cook) Bolt in Garland, Texas. She married Scott Rogers in Rockwall, Texas, on April 2, 1984. Teresa was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Holden; step-father, Thomas Bolt; brother in-law, Bob Chapman; and father-in-law, Loveless Rogers.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband, Scott Rogers; children, Jennifer Staudt and husband Scott, Sarah Gibbs and husband Brandon, Jett Rogers and wife Kelsey and Ani Rogers; mother, Gwendolyn Bolt; mother-in-law, Vivian Rogers; grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Kylinn, Tobin, Camden and Everett; and great- grandchildren, Zane, Ian and Reece.
A private celebration of Teresa’s life will be held at later date.
In lieu of floral contributions, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Teresa’s name to Votive Hopice, St. Jude, The American Cancer Society or the charity of one’s choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www. kerrvillefuneralhometx. com by selecting “Obituaries.” Select “Sign Guestbook” at the top right of the individual memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111
