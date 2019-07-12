Kerrville excels at being a quality place to live, while some of its streets generally are rather wanting — that’s according to the results of the recent National Citizens Survey.
Damema Mann, the senior survey associate at the National Research Center in Colorado, presented the results of the survey to Kerrville City Council on Tuesday.
This is the second time the city has run the survey, the first being in 2016.
“The information from (the current) survey can be used as a roadmap for where our citizens want us to concentrate our energies over the next few years,” said Stuart Cunyus, the public information officer for the city of Kerrville.
The 2016 survey informed the making of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is a guide for development in the city over the next 30 years, Cunyus added.
There were eight key focus areas in the survey: safety, mobility, natural environment, built environment, economy, recreation and wellness, education and enrichment and community engagement. Kerrville was rated similarly to the national benchmark.
The survey found that, specifically in Kerrville, residents continue to enjoy a high quality of
life, both safety and economy are important to residents and mobility presents an area of opportunity for the city.
Mann added that Kerrville residents who participated in the survey said the town is 90 percent desirable as a retirement destination. This number has grown since the last survey in 2016, which saw 83 percent.
“That’s much higher than the national benchmark,” Mann said. “It’s among some of the highest ratings in our database for a place to retire.”
The ranking was number 15 out of 357 nationally.
Compared to the national benchmark, Kerrville received significantly lower ratings for road quality.
Typically, road quality has low ratings in most communities, but Kerrville’s ratings were still lower, Mann said.
“The only items that were trending down over time was the mobility,” Mann said. “Ease of walking decreased in 2019 (from 2016).”
Ninety-four percent of respondents in the survey said that they support taking on debt to fix the roads, while 86 percent said they support taking on debt to fix drainage issues.
Also lower than the benchmark were shopping opportunities and the level of vibrancy in the downtown and commercial area.
The survey had a response rate of 31 percent, which is a good response rate, Mann said.
The survey was sent in the mail to 1,800 households in the city limits.
The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.