Working on installing a new playground at Flat Rock Park in Kerrville are, from left, Shane Evans, head of the Kerr County Maintenance Department; Tom Moser, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 2; Frank Bartlett, representative of Playgrounds Etc.; Jorge Zambrano, county maintenance employee; Taylor Moser; and Mike Grinstead, county maintenance employee. The playground is finished and ready for action, with a second playground soon due for completion in Center Point Lions Park.