ABEL COMMITS TO TEXAS TECH
Wednesday was an important day for high school athletes and college athletic programs across the country.
It’s hard to think about baseball season in November with the World Series being completed a couple of weeks ago.
Nonetheless, it’s never too early to start thinking about the future and what it might bring.
Coleson Abel signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Coleson agreed to play for a nationally elite Division I baseball program under the direction of Coach Tim Tadlock and will be a 2021 recruit.
KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY
The decision was not a hard one to make for Coleson.
Coleson’s parents met while they were students at Texas Tech before Coleson was even born.
Dan and Shellie Abel attended Texas Tech in the 1990’s, so it was only natural for Coleson to pick a program that has deep family roots attached to it.
Texas Tech’s Alma Mater contains lyrics that include “Strive for honor evermore” and “Fearless champions ever be,” so Texas Tech was a no-brainer.
In fact, the school’s current Masked Rider rides on a horse called “Fearless Champion” and these are traditions that Coleson will come to know in real life as his college career unfolds at Texas Tech.
WHAT DID TEXAS TECH SEE?
Coleson explained, “They liked my breaking ball and my strikeout pitch.”
Coleson added that Tivy’s success over the past few seasons helped out in the recruiting process.
Texas Tech assistant baseball coach Matt Gardner is the pitching coach for the Red Raiders.
Gardner has helped send 27 Texas Tech pitchers to the majors.
Suffice it to say that if Matt Gardner saw something special in Coleson Abel, then it’s likely Abel will have a bright future ahead of him.
Abel said, “My top speed is around 90 mph in my first bullpen.”
He said Texas Tech really liked his velocity.
PITCHING COACH INSTILLS GROWTH
Colter Bostick is Abel’s pitching coach.
Bostick is Founder/Owner and Director of Maximized Baseball in San Antonio.
Bostick has sent several players to major colleges across the country and he has known Coleson since he was in 7th grade.
Bostick said, “He is a stoic competitor.”
Bostick said that Abel’s velocity during the past few months had improved to the point where Coleson could choose just about any program he really wanted to go to.
Shellie Abel is Coleson’s mother and she commented that Coleson’s passion to get better helped the family realize that he might benefit from private lessons.
When the family made a decision to give Coleson pitching lessons with Bostick, the gates opened wide for Coleson and his future as a baseball player.
“He sees Bostick every Saturday in San Antonio,” Shellie Abel said. “He plays football Friday night, goes to San Antonio every Saturday and comes home to do homework the rest of the weekend.”
By the way, Coleson is fourth in his class academically, so this was also a big plus.
A DREAM COME TRUE
Dan Abel is Coleson’s father.
Dan said that Coleson has always grown up a Tech fan.
His first choice was to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and it always has been.
“Colter Bostick was pivotal in getting him larger offers,” Dan Abel said. “When Coleson’s velocity got higher, he started getting offers from bigger Division I schools including Texas Tech.”
“It’s a dream come true,” Dan Abel continued. “He has put in a lot of time. I always thought he was a great player.”
DEEP BASEBALL ROOTS
“He started out with Tee-Ball at age four,” Coleson’s Dad said. “Locally, he played with the Kerrville Indians until he was 12. His foundation was set during his time with the Kerrville Indians.”
Coleson’s Mom echoed this thought.
“We always knew he wanted to play,” Shellie Abel said. “Texas Tech has always been his No. 1 choice. He bleeds Red and Black.”
A BIG BREAK
By the time Coleson was 12 years old, he started playing for a baseball scouting organization known as Citius Baseball.
They took a team to Nationals from Corpus Christi which included Coleson.
They traveled to New York City and Coleson pitched in a nationally televised game as a 12-year old.
Coleson pitched 11 strikeouts in five innings to give Citius a 6-2 win over the No. 1 team in the nation called Bandidos.
Coleson’s Dad said,”Citius had never beat them before.”
This was his big break and scouts began taking notice.
THE NEXT STEP
His performance on national television gave Coleson his first “big” team experience.
This led Coleson to the Lonestar Baseball Club in San Antonio which has over 100 teams in the state of Texas.
Coleson’s Dad explained,”That’s how he found Colter Bostick.”
BOSTICK MOLDS ABEL INTO AN ELITE PITCHER
“He has always been able to balance baseball with the rest of his activities in life,” Bostick said. “He is a quiet competitor.”
Bostick was initially impressed with his strike ball.
Over the course of a couple of years, Bostick said that Abel was able to develop a “really good change-up and breaking ball.”
INCREASE IN VELOCITY THIS YEAR
“Last year, he threw between 81 and 83 mph,” Bostick said. “This year, his peak is between 91 and 92 mph. He can beat people with his stuff.”
Bostick said Abel was a late bloomer, but this increase in velocity is what sparked interest in the eyes of Matt Gardner at Texas Tech.”
“Matt Gardner was the pivotal person here,” Bostick explained. “Coleson’s desire to be at Tech all along factored into the decision to recruit him to Texas Tech.”
Bostick concluded that Coleson Abel is “the driver of his own engine.”
DON’T FORGET “GRANNY”
Linda Carter is Coleson’s grandmother.
She is affectionately known as “Granny” and she gave me full disclosure to call her by that name.
“I’m so excited for Coleson,” Granny said. “He’s a great kid. He’s focused. This is all he has known since he started walking.”
A grandmother knows a thing or two about life, so it means something when she says, “He’s going to be successful.”
With that in mind, Coleson now has the opportunity to “Strive for honor evermore” and be a “Fearless Champion ever be that stands on heights of victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.