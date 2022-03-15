HARPER - The Harper Longhorns took advantage of sunny skies during Spring Break defeating the Fredericksburg Junior Varsity team, 8-3, Tuesday afternoon.

A stiff north wind greeted the fans and ball players throughout the game. This may have contributed to a few errors early in the contest.

Bryson Lake stepped up and delivered four RBIs for the Longhorns.  Tucker Fleming added one RBI.

Lake pitched a complete game, throwing 105 pitches and striking out 10 batters.

