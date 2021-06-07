A Conditional Use Permit proposed for a residential structure at 205 Starkey St., prompted several neighbors to attend the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Thursday meeting on Thursday. The home is planned to be a short-term rental, similar to a bed-and-breakfast, and nearby neighbors attended to voice concerns about parking and traffic on the street.
Anna Ramirez, who lives across the street from the proposed B&B, said she was concerned that cars would park in the yard of the home, causing “a trashy look” in the neighborhood. Karen Sides echoed Ramirez’s statement that she did not want to see lots of cars parked on the street. It would not allow her to have guests over, Ramirez said.
The owner of the property, Keri and Patrick Wilt, assured the neighbors that parking would not be a problem and that each of them would be able to contact the owners if problems develop.
“We want to be a great part of the neighborhood and be able to offer anyone who comes to Kerrville to enjoy everything that the city has to offer,” said Keri Wilt.
The commission voted to approve the Conditional Use Permit by a vote of 7-0.
Several projects relating to seniors were reviewed and approved by the commission, including a parcel of land on Bandera Highway, known as the Riverside Healthcare project. The planned development will be a skilled nursing facility.
A planned development of a 5.5-acre piece of land on Lehmann Drive calls for an R-3 zoning, which is for multi-family dwellings, and annexation to the city of Kerrville that will offer senior housing with a range in price from $450 to $1,000 per unit. The project is not slated to be completed until late 2022 or early 2023.
Other affordable housing is under consideration as well. A 134-lot residential development on just over 33 acres is planned in accordance with the Kerrville 2050 Plan and was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
The final two issues facing the commissioners concerned a request for a change of zoning from a Planned Development District to an R-1, which would allow a single family dwelling to be built on that location. With no negative comments on the project, the commissioners voted to approve the change, with a 7-0 vote.
Also approved was a replat of lots 10-17 in Packsaddle Acres, comprising 83 acres, at 170 Lariat Lane off Cypress Creek Road just east of Kerrville. This replat was to show changes to access to the parcel, with a change from four entrance points to two.
The next meeting for the Planning and Zoning Commission is a June 24 workshop, followed by a July 1 regular commission meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.