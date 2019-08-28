If you ask anyone in Kerr County where people are coming from to call the Hill Country home, they will have one simple answer: California.
Certainly, they wouldn’t be wrong, especially based off data from the U.S. Census, which recently provided its county-to-county migration data, but the real movement of people may surprise many.
As a way to judge that perception, The Daily Times asked its Facebook audience a basic question: People are moving to Kerrville from: Phoenix, Arizona, or San Diego, California?
The reality is neither.
In fact, according to the Census, folks from the area in and around Omaha, Nebraska, were the No. 1 movers into Kerr County.
Now, we’re not talking huge numbers. All told, it’s estimated that 54 people moved here in 2017 from Douglas County — where Omaha sits.
“I was not expecting that one,” said Gil Salinas, the chief operating officer of the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation.
Of course, this is also 2-year-old information, and things have certainly picked up as Kerrville experiences increasing pressures around housing and a shortage of employees.
“Really, when it comes to people looking to come to Kerr County, they are coming from California,” Salinas said.
The trend of Californian’s leaving the state and moving to Texas and other states has accelerated, but according to 2017 data, more than 60,000 people from the state relocated to Texas.
While it’s not a huge number, Salinas points out that Californians bring a different economic factor to the area, especially in the Hill Country, where homes are often snapped up as soon as they’re on the market.
“They can definitely come in with a bigger budget when they are home shopping,” Salinas said.
When it comes to overall migration into Kerr County, it’s in-state movement that drives the most people (it also drives them out). Bexar County was No. 1 as far as sending new residents here, followed by Gillespie, Harris and Travis counties.
Just as many people from Kerr County moved to Bexar to make it a near break-even point, statistically. More than 400 from Bexar moved in, while more than 400 moved from Kerr to Bexar.
If there was one surprise from the statistics, it’s that as many people moved to the area from Asia (not defined by country of origin) as California. More than 100 Asians moved here in 2017.
“We haven’t looked at that demographic yet,” Salinas said.
The Californians moving here? Well, they came from three places: San Diego, San Bernardino and Contra Costa counties. All told, about 103 people moved here from California in 2017.
San Diego and San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in the U.S., had about 45 people each move here in 2017.
The stats show people from 17 states moved here in 2017.
