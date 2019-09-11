Last week, we had a special visitor. A gentleman came in to purchase frozen meals for his mom. His wife usually takes care of this task, so it was his first time to come in. She told him to go straight to the freezer, where we have all the meals for selection. He came back to the front desk perplexed, because there were no meals in the freezer.
A staff member at the front desk told him that we had just delivered extra meals because of the Labor Day holiday, but she knew where the new meals were being stored.
He made his choices, paid for the meals and left. A few minutes later, he returned and handed the front desk a crisp bill and said “Thank you for all you do to help the seniors in our community.”
He asked to use our restroom facility, then came back and gave her another crisp bill.
He did not want to give us his name. What a wonderful gift on a Friday morning. The story boosted all of our spirits and made us feel appreciated for what we are able to do for our community.
So, thank you, Mr. Anonymous, for closing out our week on a positive note. Those crisp bills will help us prepare meals this week so no senior will go hungry! If you are a senior and need a meal delivered to you, call the Meals on Wheels department at 830-896-8117.
HEALTH FAIR TODAY
Come to the Health and Wellness Fair today. The Boomers and Beyond Alliance, a network within the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, is joined by the city of Kerrville Senior Services Advisory Committee to present a free fair at the Dietert Center on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the more than 30 vendor tables to see the services, products and other goodies available for seniors in our community.
We also will provide free transportation to the flu shot clinic during this event.
GOLF TOURNEY
There are still player spots for our Round to Remember Golf Tournament on Sept. 14 at Riverhill Country Club. This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program and helps us continue to provide the wonderful classes, support groups and Take 5 Day Respite Care program. We are taking registrations for individuals or teams, as well as sponsorships. Give Diane Asper a call to find out more about the event.
CLASSES & MORE
Club Ed classes are in full swing and include three offerings on Thursday: Cute as a Button Cardmaking, Elder Law and Medicaid for Long-term Care and Medicare — What It’s All About.
Learn to Play Bridge will begin Saturday and go for eight sessions. Introduction to Mag Jongg starts Tuesday and continues for six sessions.
Country Line Dancing and Texas Two-Step begins on Sept. 18 for six sessions. A new class that is not listed in the catalog is Learn all About Your iPhone/iPad and Apps. This class will take place over two sessions, beginning Sept. 16.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Remember: Anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the Dietert Center. If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us, and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving scalloped ham and potatoes today, chili with beams on Thursday, Moroccan chicken on Friday, pulled pork on Monday, Texas quiche on Tuesday and turkey taco salad on Sept, 18
Call 830-792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.