Mordecai tosses 4 TDs, SMU cruises past North Texas 35-12

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns and SMU dominated the second half for a 35-12 victory over North Texas in nonconference play on Saturday.

Neither team had much offense in the first half. North Texas managed two Ethan Mooney field goals to grab a 6-0 lead. The Mustangs (2-0) didn't score until Mordecai found Rashee Rice for a 62-yard TD with 3:50 left in the second quarter. SMU never trailed again.

Mordecai fired a 58-yard scoring strike to Danny Gray on the Mustangs' second possession of the third quarter for a 14-6 lead. Jace Ruder had the answer for the Mean Green (1-1) — connecting with Isaiah Johnson for a 23-yard TD — before seeing his two-point pass attempt fall incomplete, leaving North Texas trailing 14-12.

Mordecai stretched SMU's lead to 21-12 by the end of the third quarter with a 29-yard TD strike to Grant Calcaterra. Ulysses Bentley IV took over in the final quarter — scoring on a 19-yard pass from Mordecai before ripping off an 85-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

Mordecai completed 21 of 33 passes with two interceptions. Bentley rushed just 10 times and finished with 141 of SMU's 226 yards on the ground.

Ruder was 32-of-51 passing for 366 yards with two picks. Roderic Burns had 12 catches for 141 yards, while Jyaire Shorter hauled in six passes for 107. The two teams combined for 1,044 yards of offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

NORTH TEXAS (1-1 , 0-0) -VS- SMU (2-0 , 0-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
North Texas336012
 SMU07141435
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayUNTSMU
1st09:29UNT - Mooney,Ethan 19 yd field goal 6 plays, 25 yards, TOP 01:3330
2nd13:52UNT - Mooney,Ethan 22 yd field goal 10 plays, 81 yards, TOP 03:2860
2nd03:50SMU - Rice,Rashee 62 yd pass from Mordecai,Tanner (Mazza,Blake kick) 2 plays, 63 yards, TOP 00:4167
3rd11:13SMU - Gray,Danny 58 yd pass from Mordecai,Tanner (Mazza,Blake kick) 3 plays, 81 yards, TOP 00:55614
3rd06:12UNT - Johnson,Isaiah 23 yd pass from Ruder,Jace ( ) 13 plays, 78 yards, TOP 04:581214
3rd05:01SMU - Calcaterra,Grant 29 yd pass from Mordecai,Tanner (Mazza,Blake kick) 4 plays, 77 yards, TOP 01:061221
4th11:17SMU - Bentley IV,Ulysses 19 yd pass from Mordecai,Tanner (Mazza,Blake kick) 8 plays, 80 yards, TOP 03:101228
4th07:37SMU - Bentley IV,Ulysses 85 yd run (Mazza,Blake kick), 1 plays, 85 yards, TOP 00:141235

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.