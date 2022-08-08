A couple of weak disturbances are expected to track across the Hill Country by Thursday and Friday. This could bring an opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region late in the week.
Before this happens, isolated storms will be possible daily due to daytime heating and seabreeze showers making it into the Hill Country from the Gulf of Mexico.
Tuesday appears to be dominated by high pressure, but a storm or two cannot be ruled out late in the day.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY TUESDAY
Low clouds and high humidity start the day off on Tuesday. Skies become partly cloudy during the mid-morning hours.
High temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s. South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day.
Stray storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Storms, if they develop, will be very spotty in nature. Gusty winds and brief downpours are possible where storms develop.
MILD OVERNIGHT
Patchy low stratus clouds are possible by daybreak Wednesday. Low temperatures drop into the lower 70s.
South winds taper off to less than 10 mph after sunset. A stray evening shower or thunderstorm is possible before sunset. Most areas likely remain dry.
ISOLATED STORMS WEDNESDAY
High pressure should bring temperatures that are a couple of degrees hotter on Wednesday.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the middle to upper 90s.
Winds become east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
The seabreeze may trigger some late afternoon and evening thunderstorms, mainly north and east of Kerrville.
IMPROVING RAIN CHANCE ON THURSDAY
Blended weather models suggest that we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday.
Rain chances improve thanks to a disturbance moving across the area from the northeast.
There is potential for locally heavy rainfall on Thursday and this risk may persist through Friday. Rain is still not a guarantee at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.