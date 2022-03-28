Three brush fires burned as much as 320 acres in Kerr County over the weekend, according to officials.
The Kerrville Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 229 Ball Drive, southwest of Peterson Regional Medical Center, at 5:43 p.m. March 26.
“It spread through the high fence into the Horizon (neighborhood) and burned approximately 8-10 acres,” said city spokesman Stuart Cunyus in an email. “The fire was under control at 8:30 p.m.”
The fire at the Horizon neighborhood was investigated by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, and no information was immediately available on the possible cause.
Two other fires, west of Kerrville and east of the city, were more severe, but no injuries, loss of life or destroyed homes were reported.
A brush fire reported shortly before 1 p.m. March 26 near Sakewitz Road and Wilson Creek Road, between Center Point and Comfort, burned 160 acres, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas.
Another fire was reported in west Kerr County at 3:26 p.m. March 27, Thomas told the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday. This fire, which started on Crooked Creek Pass and traveled down the side of FM 479, burned 150 acres, said Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Brien Alexander.
Alexander told The Kerrville Daily Times that another 100 acres, and homes, would probably have been lost in this fire had his personnel not already been at the fire station. His crew was there cleaning trucks used in the fire between Center Point and Comfort.
“So, it was a good thing we were up there cleaning,” Alexander said. “It just so happened to be that way.”
The fire between Comfort and Center Point was started by a lawn mower muffler and destroyed a barn, pumphouse and two stock trailers, Thomas told the court. The response to this fire included 80 personnel, 35 fire apparatuses, Kerr County Road and Bridge personnel, three bulldozers from Comfort-based J3 Company LLC, two bulldozers from the Texas Forest Service, a forest service helicopter, three off-duty firefighters from the Kerrville Fire Department and VFD personnel from Comfort, Alamo Springs, Ingram, Divide, Mountain Home, Turtle Creek, Center Point, Waring and Boerne, Thomas said. The owners of MiniMart provided food and water until the Red Cross responded, he said.
The fire in west Kerr County also was started by a lawnmower, Alexander said. Agencies from Mountain Home, Harper, Junction, Turtle Creek, Divide, Center Pointer, Doss and Fredericksburg responded, he said. Also involved in the response were 48 people, 24 apparatuses and three forest service aircraft, officials said. Brothers Mark Hurt and Adam Hurt used their two bulldozers to help create paths and fire lines, Alexander said.
“They did a heck of a job,” he said of the brothers.
No structures were destroyed in the west Kerr fire, he said.
“But we did have two structures that came pretty darn close to lighting up,” Alexander said.
The Salvation Army provided food and drinks to people working the west Kerr fire and The American Red Cross provided similar support for the east Kerr fire, officials said. Several residents supplied water for trucks and food and water for firefighters at the west Kerr fire, Thomas said.
“It’s a blessing that we have so many volunteers that are willing to help each other out, because there’s no way one single department can handle stuff like that,” Alexander said. “So, it’s a good thing that we have the community that we have.”
The Texas Department of Transportation provided some fuel for use by vehicles that responded to the east and west Kerr fires but VFDs did have to incur fuel costs, Thomas said.
“With the cost of fuel today, I can assure you that this killed their budgets, so if anybody would like to donate to their volunteer fire departments, I’d wholly support that. Don’t wait until year end; do it now. They need the money now.”
Alexander said his VFD budgets fuel based on costs in the last two years.
“But when you have a price increase of fuel, almost double, it really puts a toll on us, and then you get fires like this, and it’s even more,” Alexander said.
Thomas and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office provided emergency management services.
Commissioners court members hailed the response by all to the fires.
“It was a seamless effort, truly a seamless effort,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly during Monday’s commissioners court meeting.
“Hats off to these guys — heroes on the front lines,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris.
