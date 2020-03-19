SAN ANTONIO — Services for Rolland Turner “Sonny” Treadaway, 90, of Bandera, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Coronado Stone Oak in San Antonio, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Bandera, with burial immediately following in Bandera Cemetery.
Visitation preceded the service from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be sent to Bandera Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 424, Bandera Texas, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, www.jdrf.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Grimes Funeral Chapel in Bandera.
