A free after-school tutorial center run by the First Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 20th year of operation.
The YES Center, at Washington and North Streets, serves fifth- and sixth-grade students.
The center’s volunteers, who receive background checks, help students with academics and also serve as mentors. Healthy snacks are offered to the students after they arrive, often on foot from nearby schools.
Tutoring is offering from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
The center always welcomes more tutors, according to a press release.
For more information about how to register a student or become a tutor, contact Ann Reynolds at 830-896-1937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.