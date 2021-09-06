KERRVILLE TIVY ALL RESULTS
EVENT PLACE ATHLETE GRADE RESULT POINTS
Hannah Aspinall 10 19:11.77
Alyssa Pena 19:22.98 18
Carolyn Bond 11 20:42.23
Leah Neal 20:59.64 57
Makayla Foster 71
Ximena Tinajero 11 84
Gabby Watts 12
F 5000m 134 Kendyl Turner 12 23:09.38
Avery Freeman 11 30
Gibson Dearing 24:40.79
Amber Gonzalez 10
Avery Malinak 11 62
Lily Chavez 27:27.51 95
M 5000m 24 Ethan Wrase 16:16.00
M 5000m 58 Luke Wrase 10 16:57.00
Enrique Segura 18:43.58 0
M 5000m 151 Lawson Behrens 18:52.18
Dylan Callanan 10
Eric Bell 9 22:43.16 0
M 5000m 235 john-Louis Barton 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.