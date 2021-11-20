Our Lady of the Hills is seeking their first win of the season, and they almost picked it up against the South Austin Warriors on Friday night. The Hawks lost by 3 points, 68-65.

Austin McDorman nailed two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and additional points came from Samuel Ibarra, Daniel Schultz, Michael Barraza and Treves Hyde during the period.

Ibarra scored 20 points Friday night, and McDorman finished with 14 points. A double-digit point total was also recorded by Schultz, finishing with 11 points for OLH.

Ibarra and McDorman accounted for two 3-point shots apiece on the night. 

OLH led 37-32 at the half but lost some of their offensive production in the second.

South Austin outscored OLH 36-28 in the second half, pulling out the narrow victory over the Hawks, 68-65.

