City staff and consultants have been at work conducting studies and developing plans to fix the road and drainage problems around Kerrville. The city council is thinking of borrowing $10.5 million to pay for 1) street reconstruction for the worst roads 2) a drainage channel at Take-It-Easy RV Resort, and 3) improving drainage around Lois Street. City staff have said Kerrville has additional debt capacity because the city paid off some loans this year. What’s your opinion on these plans?
• City council members should vote on whether to borrow the $10.5 million.
• Kerrville voters should vote on whether to borrow the $10.5 million.
•No one should vote; there should be no additional debt. The city should pay as it goes.
• The city should survey property owners and only borrow the money if a majority of those surveyed approve.
