The cities of Kerrville and Ingram, as well as Kerr County, all received more in sales tax revenue last month than in any previous October, according to information from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
The city of Kerrville received $1,097,550.62, compared to $932.090.84 the previous October; Ingram received $56,836.52, compared to $50,542.61 last year; and the county received $440,820.67, compared to $368,298.83 in 2019.
This was far from unheard of across the state.
“October state sales tax collections again strongly surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reaching a new monthly high,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar in a Monday press release. “Tax receipts from most major economic sectors were up by double-digit percentages from a year ago, indicating continued brisk spending by both businesses and consumers.”
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.41 billion in October, 25.2 percent more than in October 2020, according to the release.
The majority of October sales tax revenue is based on sales made in September and remitted to the comptroller in October. The comptroller then distributes the monies to various taxing entities.
The pandemic did not result in a decrease in sales tax revenue from 2019 to 2020. Kerrville received $11,768,943.03 in sales tax money last year, compared to $10,919,418.78 in 2019, according to comptroller figures.
Ingram received $613,929.87 last year, compared to $555,660.78 in 2019.
Kerr County received $4,684,435.64 in 2020, compared to $4,242,038.75 in 2019.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in October 2021 was up 21.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago and 28.6 percent compared to 2019, according to the comptroller’s release.
Sales tax is the largest revenue source in the state’s budget, accounting for 59 percent of all tax collections.
OTHER TAXES
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes, most of which were up sharply from a year ag, according to the release:
Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes: $543 million; up 19 percent from October 2020, and up 12 percent from October 2019.
Motor fuel taxes: $322 million, up 12 percent from October 2020, and up 3 percent from October 2019.
Oil production tax: $410 million, up 105 percent from October 2020, and up 18 percent from October 2019.
Natural gas production tax: $258 million, up 356 percent from October 2020, and up 206 percent from October 2019.
Hotel occupancy tax: $54 million, up 63 percent from October 2020, and up 9 percent from October 2019.
Alcoholic beverage taxes: $130 million, up 47 percent from October 2020, and up 11 percent from October 2019.
“Receipts from general merchandisers continued well above pre-pandemic levels, with receipts from mall-based department stores surging from year-ago levels, while receipts from big box and discount retailers remained at last year’s elevated levels without further growth,” reads the release. “Among more specialized retailers, the fastest growth in receipts was again with electronics and appliance stores, as has been the case in recent months, while receipts from clothing and accessory stores continued to grow robustly as well. Receipts from online general merchandisers continued to grow moderately from last year’s elevated levels.”
Sales tax revenues from oil- and gas-mining operations more than doubled from a year ago, while exploration and drilling activity was just more than half that of the pre-pandemic months, according to the release.
“Strong construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sector receipts persist despite ongoing supply chain issues,” reads the release. “Receipts from the retail trade sector showed some signs of a shift in consumer spending patterns back toward pre-pandemic norms. As Texans increasingly venture away from home for entertainment, shopping and resumption of office work, remittances from sporting goods stores declined from last year’s record levels, while those from ticket sales for live entertainment venues rose.
