I liked Verna Benham’s column (in The Kerrville Daily Times’ Thursday, April 15 edition). She has traveled to many interesting places around the world, and I like to hear about them.
A letter in Tuesday’s (April 20) paper was very critical of her comments and wanted The Times to drop her column permanently. [...]
I’m glad Verna is back using her life experiences to develop her story, which I find to be quite wholesome. I look forward to many more of her columns.
John Crews, Kerrville
