ROCKPORT - The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers are competing at a three-day basketball tournament in South Texas through Saturday.
The Toast of the Coast Basketball Tournament is taking place in Rockport and the Lady Antlers opened up the tournament with two games on Thursday.
HAYS CONSOLIDATED 44, TIVY 39
Hays Consolidated defeated Tivy in the first game of the tournament, 44-39.
Ashlee Zirkel and Emma Schumacher knocked down early 3-point baskets and Riley Dill scored a basket in the first period to keep the game close. Tivy trailed 13-12 after the first period.
Tivy regained the lead at halftime, going on top, 26-22.
Zirkel was held scoreless in the second quarter, but Schumacher hit another 3-pointer and scored five points in the quarter. Stella Hendricks added two points and Desiree Abrigo hit a free throw and scored one basket. Solaya Gorham also scored her first basket in the second period.
The Lady Antlers had trouble scoring points in the third period. Hays outscored Tivy, 11-3.
Zirkel scored a basket and Abrigo hit a free throw and that was all that Tivy could muster up in the third.
Tivy regained their composure, but could not catch up in the end. Hays outscored Tivy, 11-10, in the final quarter of regulation.
Hendricks and Zirkel accounted for four points each in the final period. Dill added two points.
Zirkel led the Lady Antlers in total points with 13 in the first game.
TIVY 69, CORPUS CHRISTI TULOSO-MIDWAY 43
The Lady Antlers played with more tempo and soundly defeated Tuloso-Midway, 69-43, in the second game of the pool play portion of the tournament.
Tivy outscored Tuloso-Midway, 14-8, in the opening quarter. Reelyn Andreas hit a 3-pointer. Abrigo scored six points and Dill added three points. Zirkel scored two points in the first period.
Dill went off on a scoring run in the second period. She scored 11 of her 18 total points in the second quarter alone. She knocked down a 3-pointer and hit four additional baskets before halftime.
Jaida Davis scored her first bucket of the tournament before the half. Gorham, Zirkel and Schumacher rounded out scoring for the Lady Antlers.
The Lady Antlers kept the momentum going in the second half. Zirkel scored nine points in the third quarter, including a 3-point basket. Dill added four more points and Kyra Wheatfall and Hendricks scored two points each.
Gorham led all scorers in the fourth quarter. She ended up with seven of her eight total points in the final period of play.
Zirkel and Schumacher contributed two points each and Amelia Balser rounded out scoring with four points.
