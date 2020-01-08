Nell Tisdale
Services pending
JUNCTION — Services for Nell Tisdale, 93, of Junction, who
died Tuesday, Jan. 7,
2019, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Billy J. Van Winkle
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Billy J. Van Winkle, 59, of San Antonio, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019, at a San Antonio hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
