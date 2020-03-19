THE WOODLANDS — A celebration of the life of Eva Lee Pichot Smith, 81, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in The Woodlands, will be at a later date.
Inurnment will be in the Garden of Prayer Columbarium at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peterson Health Foundation, 551 Hill Country Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 in her memory.
