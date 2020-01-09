Residents who own trees may find useful information at an event this weekend at the Riverside Nature Center.
A presentation entitled “Oak Wilt & New Discoveries” is slated from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 150 Francisco Lemos St. The presentation will include evidence that oak wilt may affect more than just live oak and red oak trees.
“New evidence proves that many of our native oak trees are susceptible and already suffering from this disease,” states a mailer from the Riverside Nature Center.
Karen Rockoff, ISA-certified arborist, will offer the presentation, which also will include information about how to best manage the disease.
For more information, call the center at 830-257-4837.
