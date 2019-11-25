Sharon Thurman had no doubt that she was going to volunteer at First Blessing, a huge shoe giveaway for children in the Kerrville area, because not only was it the right thing to do, but it was spectacularly fun.
On Saturday morning, with hundreds of shoes to choose from, Thurman was helping Addison Williams find a pair of shoes at the Impact Christian Fellowship Church in Kerrville.
“I did this last year and it was the best day ever,” Thurman said. “It’s just fun to help all these kids find new shoes.”
And find them they did. Williams walked out with a pair of smart Nike running shoes.
The church was packed and the organizers of First Blessing expected to serve more than 300 children. The event is organized by a consortium of local churches — Impact, Trinity Baptist, Calvary Baptist, FBC Center Point, Hosanna Lutheran and Zion Lutheran. The churches pool their money together to purchase shoes they can give away.
It’s the fourth consecutive year this event has been held, and the enthusiasm isn’t wavering.
“It’s so cool,” said Impact children’s pastor Brent Davis, who was leading this year’s event. “These are good shoes.”
There were definitely some name-brand gravitas at the event, but the biggest thing is children got to choose what they wanted. Children could pick shoes by Fila, Nike, Skechers and many more. There were all sorts of styles.
First Blessing is a nonprofit group based out of Tyler and they do work across the state. They help facilitate the acquisition of the shoes, and they do the legwork with local schools to ensure the families who need it most are selected.
“They sent me a notice in the mail,” said Kerrville’s Dani Ishman, who was helping her 8-year-old daughter, Joslyn Horton, pick out a pair, which had bright colors and some glam to it.
The event was a smooth operation, where parents brought their children at appointed times on Saturday. Each child was measured and fitted for the shoe of their choice. Davis said there were more than 1,000 pairs at the church.
Not only do children get shoes, but there were other activities and breakfast was served.
“It’s amazing,” Ishman said. “They love it. We came last year and they loved it.”
