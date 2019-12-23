Members of the Ingram Garden Club met for their Christmas luncheon on Dec. 9 at the Riverhill Country Club Mansion.
The club was entertained by James Reeves, who played old-time Western songs on his guitar.
“We would all like to say how happy and grateful we are to live here in Kerrville and would like to extend a most wonderful Christmas and New Year to you and your family,” a spokeswoman for the organization said in a press release.
The group’s next meeting will be Jan.13 at Wild Birds Unlimited.
Anyone interested in knowing more about the garden club can call Barbara at 830-238-3630.
