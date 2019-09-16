The Ingram City Council will revisit potentially annexing Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park at their meeting tonight.
The mobile home park consists of 19 homes and is located on nearly 3 acres at Riverview Road and Chole Lane.
The owner of the property has been trying to be annexed into Ingram since 2017 so that the park can be connected to the city’s wastewater system. Past attempts have not been successful due to the park owners not being able to afford the costs of meeting city standards.
Council members also will consider adopting the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget and tax rate, which is $0.529 per $100 of property valuation. While the tax rate is the same as it is now, it will bring in a tax revenue increase of $4,228.
Additionally, Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin will give a report on policy activity in August.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas Highway 39.
