A fire destroyed a home in Center Point on Sunday, and the community has been asked to help out the family of five that was displaced.
Brenda Hughes, Kerrville city councilmember, said the family will benefit if people drop off the following items at Buzzie’s BBQ, 213 Schreiner St.:
Gift cards
Women’s shoes size 9
Women’s shirts size medium
Women’s shirts size large or extra large
Women’s jeans size 8-10
Women’s jeans size 6/7
Men’s shoes size 11
Men’s jeans size 38x36
Men’s jeans size 28x30
Men’s shirts size XL
Men’s shirts size medium
A cat was missing from the fire, which occured in 200 the Block of Elm Pass Road.
The cat’s name is “Tick,” according to a social media post. Anyone who finds the cat may call 370-3614.
The firefighters who quenched the blaze were with the Center Point, Turtle Creek and Kerrville fire departments.
