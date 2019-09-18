It’s time to search for the most outrageous hat imaginable.
The annual Hill Country Arts Foundation Visual Arts fundraiser features the theme “Mad Hatter Tea Party and Happy Hour,” complete with a hat contest for ladies’ and gentlemen’s hats.
The event will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the HCAF, 120 Point Theatre Road S. in Ingram.
The fundraiser also includes a silent art auction and a raffle, featuring a turquoise necklace, a flight for two over Kerrville and a sunset sail for two on Lake Travis.
Some of the Hill Country’s finest artists and local businesses have donated items for the silent auction, according to a press release.
“We want this to be fun for everybody, while aiding an important asset of the Texas Hill Country,” said Rosanne Thrall, visual arts director at HCAF.
Tickets are $35, and bidding for silent auction begin at $50 on each work.
Call 830-367-5121 for tickets or more information.
Funds go to the summer young artist camps, scholarships for children and adults, equipment replacement and facility improvements.
The money also goes to underwrite art exhibits in the Duncan-McAshan Gallery. Over the years, the gallery has housed many major exhibits, providing support for a multitude of area visual artists.
The tea party is the only HCAF’s only fundraiser for the visual arts center.
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River and Johnson Creek, HCAF offers beautiful grounds that are impressive and inspire the creative spirit, a press release reads.
