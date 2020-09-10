Police say the investigation into the Aug. 9 death of 2-year-old Gideon Barideaux continues.
Today, Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman told The Times that the case is “still actively under investigation every single day.”
“We are working diligently on it and we’ll continue to do so until we reach a conclusion,” added Assistant Police Chief Curtis Thomason in a separate conversation.
Barideaux died in a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 9, three days after he was hospitalized. About 8:55 p.m. Aug. 6, police were called to a home on Legion Drive in Kerrville after receiving a report of an injured child. Police haven’t disclosed the nature of Barideaux’s injuries. An older sibling was placed with relatives pending the outcome of the investigation. Police haven’t released additional information.
In an interview recently posted to Facebook, a relative of Barideaux’s told 99.1 Mike FM that the boy would have turned 3 years old in August. The relative said he wasn’t sure exactly who was with the boy at the time of the injury. Barideaux’s parents are not together, and relatives shared custody. He was with one relative in July and had gone to live with another in August before his death, according to the Mike FM interview.
