It was Matt’s dream to be like his hero, John Wayne, and ride a horse. One bright day, he thought he found his chance.
“Matt was so excited, getting ready for the week of camp, packing several days ahead,” said Brandon Briery, the executive camping director of Camp CAMP. “Mom was like, ‘Not quite yet.’”
But he couldn’t go; upon starting the check-in procedure, the camp officials told him that they couldn’t give him the health care support he needed. When his pediatrician — Chris Plauche, who had signed off for Matt to go — found out his level of disappointment, the idea for Camp CAMP was born.
Located in Center Point, Camp CAMP, which stands for Children’s Association for Maximum Potential, is a camp for people with special needs of all kinds. Every year, the camp hosts more than 1,000 campers who participate in everything from arts and crafts to swimming and canoeing. This year marks the camp’s 40th anniversary.
“The real world is not always kind, it’s not always supportive, not always welcoming to people who are different for a number of reasons, but including the special needs community,” Briery said. “We have this oasis in the desert where love, respect and dignity just thrive.”
Kenny Hudnall, a camper who has been going to camp for about seven years, said his favorite activity is horseback riding.
“Any person with disabilities is able to be themselves here and just have a whole lot of fun,” he said. “Explore and do what you want.”
The nonprofit camp is unique in that it accepts campers who have moderate to severe challenges, Briery said. It has plenty of nurses and doctors available, as well as at least a 1:1 ratio of counselors to campers, often 2:1, which helps campers feel extra secure and gives counselors extra back-up.
“Those campers who don’t neatly fit into a group can always find a place here,” Briery said. “They don’t have to be a part of some organized group or have some certain diagnosis. We can find a way for camp to happen for even those kids who have more rare diagnoses that don’t find opportunities anywhere else.”
The camp also serves as a way to mentor counselors, who start volunteering as young as 14 years old, Briery added.
“It is one of the most amazing experiences that you’ll have in life,” said counselor MaryNell Disman, of Pennsylvania, who has worked at the camp for five summers. “It’s just incredibly fulfilling. It really teaches you about the power of the human connection. You would never really believe how profound a friendship can be in one week.”
For the entire population, Briery said there’s a general “nature deficit disorder” — a lack of time spent outdoors and a surplus of time sitting and looking at screens — which can have negative effects on people.
“When you look at the special populations we serve, their opportunities to get out and do things in the outdoors are often even more limited,” Briery said. “There are often fewer places that can accommodate their health or other needs, so for those kids who come to camp, this may be the only place they ever get to ride a horse, for example.”
The camp also helps people find a peer group and know that there are other kids like them, Briery added.
“(They’re) even able to recognize that, ‘Hey, everybody has some kind of challenge, and it’s different for everybody,’” Briery said. “‘This is mine, and it makes me unique, but it doesn’t make me incomplete. It’s just a part of who I am.’”
For more information, visit campcamp.org.
