The 75th Annual Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament continues Thursday and Friday at the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville. The event started Tuesday.
Golfers battled through a period of showers Wednesday afternoon that interrupted the event for only a short time. No lightning was observed, so most of the golfers played through the brief showers that moved through Kerrville.
The tournament has been a staple in the Hill Country for 75 years. The tournament brings golfers from all over the state of Texas. A few of the golfers cross state borders to participate in this competitive tournament that benefits Kerrville business organizations and the overall economy in the Kerrville area.
The Heart of the Hills Golf Association is a proud supporter of youth golf programs across the entire Hill Country including Kerrville, Center Point and Ingram.
This year’s event is composed of 200 golfers from across the state and is one of the largest pools entered in the tournament to date.
“This is the largest number of golfer participants we’ve had in a long time,” Heart of the Hills Association secretary and treasurer Debbie Minter said in a statement. “Our mission is to support local business and youth/high school golf programs.”
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department wanted to thank the board of directors for making this event possible. Board members include Steve Lynch, Debbie and Ken Minter, Jimmie Peschel, Dale Cloud, Cody Key, Rowdy Key, Ned Brown and Sam Braswell.
“Congratulations to the HOH board for 75 years of first-class tournament play at our course,” Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said in a statement. “We are fortunate for the opportunity to host such a wonderful event for so many years.”
