After years of being undeveloped, the acreage behind the existing Weston Homeplace neighborhood is being turned into 45 homesites.
Among the 45 lots of Weston Homeplace II, 10 were under contract as of Wednesday, according to developer Hunter Schmidt. These lots are off Bow Drive and Weston Loop, which connect to Main Street across from Schreiner University,
“When it (Weston) was originally platted, that whole thing was going to be developed, but they didn’t end up finishing, so they just did that front piece and the back sat for like 10 years,” said Schmidt, registered agent of Schmidt Land Development LLC. “Maybe people thought it was overpriced or were just scared to develop it. I looked at it for a few days, and we made the decision to go ahead and push it.”
Homes at Weston Homeplace II must be single family and at least 1,400 square feet per deed restrictions , and a maximum of 50% rock or stone, with no brick allowed, he confirmed. The homes can be two stories. The “in” look at the moment is a modern farmhouse home design, which is what he envisions, he said.
“Weston Homeplace II is a charming, modern farmhouse-style development with upscale features, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and low maintenance exteriors,” reads the development’s website, www.westonhomeplace2.com.
“My idea is for the builder’s price point to be in the $300,000 to $400,000 range — that’s what I would like, but with materials and stuff the way they are, it could go up or down,” Schmidt said.
People who buy lots can use their own builders, and there are two preferred builders: Affinity Homes and Arthur Schmidt Construction, he said.
Lot prices range from $62,000 to $105,000, according to the listing at Fore Premier Properties’ website.
Finding land for development is difficult in Kerrville, and development costs are high — $1.5 to $1.7 million for roads, utilities, fire hydrants, gutters and other infrastructure, all of which is on top of the cost of buying the land, Schmidt said. Materials costs also are rising, he said.
Schmidt, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, also is developing a neighborhood, Hunter Hill, near Harper and Jackson roads that was subdivided out of the old Schreiner Mansion property. He bought the property and moved into the on-site, 4,700-square-foot mansion, which was built in 1926 for $42,000 and was the home of the late Josephine “Dodo” Schreiner Parker.
From the original 10-acre mansion property, Schmidt created a 2-acre portion to be sold to a church and a 4-acre tract that’s being used for Hunter Hill homes. One of 12 lots — the largest, 1/2 an acre — was available for purchase as of Wednesday at Hunter Hill, Schmidt said. The homes, the slabs for which should be poured in July, are to be of the steel-frame, modern farm type from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet.
Schmidt’s family has been in the area for generations and once owned the famed Camp Verde store, along with the Charles Schreiner mansion in downtown Kerrville. Roland Walters, Schmidt’s grandfather, developed K-Marts throughout the country and developed the mall in Kerrville, along with several banks and other prominent properties.
“Kerrville just needs more housing,” “Schmidt said. “There’s a huge deficit here.”
Schmidt said he wants to help people get into single family homes, rather than apartments, and hopes the city can help developers accomplish this with incentives.
There is an out-of-town company, Lennar, developing a site off Loop 534 and Olympic Drive for about 125 homes on 34 acres given by the city. The city expects the homes, ranging from 1,034 to 1,874 square feet, to cost in the low- to mid-$200,000s. If the developer can’t hit those price points and construct within a certain timeframe, Lennar will have to pay the city back $1.69 million for the value of the land, according to the development agreement.
Schmidt said this means the developer can sell the homes higher than the city’s preferred price point and pay the $1.69 million using profits from home sales.
During last month’s economic summit on housing, Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe and other officials were in agreement about a lack of affordable housing in the area. Hoppe said there are a lot of projects involving redevelopment of existing lots, and he spoke of more projects on the horizon.
Hoppe said there are 400 acres in the city in various states of development and 600-800 acres just outside the city limits that could be developed in 24 months. Another 200 acres along Holdsworth Drive could be suitable for housing, he said.
“We need to have a place for people to live,” Hoppe said.
The article on the forum can be read at https://bit.ly/3ObSzTC. The city’s Kerrville Housing Study and Strategic Plan 2019 can be read at https://bit.ly/3O3cCnc.
