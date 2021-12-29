If you are ready for cooler temperatures, the extended forecast offers a taste of winter-like temperatures for a change.
Mild temperatures continue through Friday and early Saturday. Temperatures tumble during the day Saturday and Saturday night.
VERY WARM THURSDAY
Morning temperatures will feel cooler than recent days. It won’t take long for temperatures to warm up across the area. Humidity levels jump during the afternoon hours.
Highs warm into the 75- to 80-degree range, depending on clouds across the area. Brief north winds become south at 10-15 miles per hour during the afternoon.
LATE NIGHT CLOUDS, FOG
The hazy skies and areas of low clouds and fog are expected to redevelop overnight. Temperatures drop into the middle 50s initially but rise to near 60 degrees by daybreak.
Light south winds are in the forecast overnight. Fog may become locally dense, similar to conditions witnessed earlier this week.
UNSEASONABLY WARM FRIDAY
Unseasonably warm and humid weather conditions are in the forecast Friday. It will be another day where the skies are filled with haze. Cedar pollen may also cause some of the hazy sky conditions as winds increase to 10-20 mph during the day.
Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
COLD FRONT SATURDAY
A strong cold front should blast across the Hill Country late Saturday and Saturday night. The front brings a significant drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday.
Highs on Saturday top out in the 70s and 80s ahead of the cold front. Temperatures should immediately drop into the 60s and 50s behind the front with winds becoming north at 15-25 mph. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible along the cold front.
Lows between 24 and 27 degrees are expected Saturday night. Highs on Sunday will range from 50 to 54 degrees. North winds will be gusty Sunday.
