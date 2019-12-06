As the Dripping Springs’ players sprinted on to the court to celebrate at the buzzer, Abraham Viera trudged toward Tivy’s bench, slowly shaking his head in the aftermath of the Antlers’ 55-52 overtime loss to the Tigers on Friday night.
The senior forward had just invested every ounce of effort to give Tivy an opportunity to win. He scored 34 points, burying two triples in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime. In the final minute of overtime, he attracted a triple team and still managed to bank in a shot from the right block to even the score with 22 seconds remaining. The only thing he didn’t do on Friday was drain the game winner. That honor belonged to Dripping Springs’ Xavier Phillips, who drilled a 3-pointer from the left baseline with 3.8 seconds left to help the Tigers (4-2) escape Kerrville with a win.
It wasn’t a district game, but Friday’s contest still possessed a playoff vibe. Both teams traded baskets in overtime; players from both squads continued to bury contested shots. No team really deserved to lose. That’s why Friday’s setback stung more than the typical December loss.
“Abraham played to win,” Tivy coach Brian Young said. “I felt like everyone played to win. (Dripping Springs) made plays at the end, and that’s what we’ve got to do: Make plays at the end.”
The Antlers (6-7) definitely made plays at the beginning. Viera scored seven quick points to give Tivy a 9-2 lead. The Antlers never trailed in the first half, entering halftime with a 27-19 lead.
But the Tigers limited Viera’s scoring opportunities in the third quarter. As a result, the game was tied at 32-32 entering the fourth quarter after Tivy only mustered five third-quarter points.
“We kind of got away from what we were doing in the first half,” Brian Young said of the third quarter. “There were some moments where we got out of what we do. When we were doing what we do, we were where we wanted to be. We got away from that a little bit, made a few mistakes and (Dripping Springs) responded.”
Jayden Guevara gave the Tigers their first lead of the game when he sank a triple with 1:43 remaining to sport the Tigers a 42-39 advantage. Phillips buried another 3-pointer 40 seconds later to stretch the lead to 45-39. That appeared to be the dagger; Viera, however, had other ideas.
He sank a triple from the left wing with 54 seconds left. On the Tigers’ next possession, Jackson Young forced a steal. his 3-point attempt clanked off the rim, but Will Johnston snagged an offensive rebound and promptly flicked a pass to Viera, who drained another 3-pointer from the top of the key with 36 seconds to go.
Tivy and Drippings Springs continued to hit clutch shots in overtime. The Tigers just happened to make the game’s last basket, and that’s how they won.
The good news for Tivy is that Friday’s heartbreaker was still a non-district loss, which means it ultimately has no bearing on the season’s outcome. The hope, then, is that Friday’s experience helps the Antlers during close games during district play. They begin loop contention Tuesday at McCollum.
“All of preseason is for learning experiences,” Brian Young said. “We just got to find the positive things we learned from this and correct the ones that weren’t and go forward.”
“I thought we distributed the ball well today,” Brian Young said. “Abraham is still nursing the ankle, and he was solid. The freshman (Jackson Johnston) was solid; Jackson (Young) was solid; Will Johnston was killing it on the boards; Christian Gorham was getting to the basket today like we know he can.
“There is only one way (to play) and that’s to step on the floor with the mentality that you are going to play with intensity and play to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.