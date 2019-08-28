There’s something happening every week in September at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including a visit to Kerrville by Mark Wills, the newest member of Nashville’s world-famous Grand Ole Opry.
FROM ROME WITH LOVE
September’s first event is also the first event in the 2019-20 season of The Cailloux Performances, now in its eighth year.
A quartet of four tenors from Rome — making their first tour of the U.S. — will offer “Viva Italia.” These Four Italian Tenors will offer their homage to prior greats of Italy’s operatic stage in an evening of arias and art songs.
The Four Italian Tenors will be on stage at 3 p.m Sept. 8. Tickets are available from $25 to $45, depending on seat location. For details, see story at right.
A COUNTRY SHOWCASE
The next week’s concert comes from the opposite end of the musical spectrum, when Fifth Wheel Records presents an American Independent Artist Hayride featuring music by the Blake Crenshaw Band plus Bo Hoss and his All-Star Posse on Sept. 14, beginning at 7 p.m.
Bo Hoss and The Posse are known on international radio and internet channels in more than 100 countries worldwide. With two No. 1 songs on the international charts in the last two years, the band is just now garnering attention in the U.S.
The Blake Crenshaw Band have made a big splash recently, delighting crowds with their distinctly Texas country style of play, ranging from bluesy to high-energy compositions. According to their promoter, “they’re packing the house wherever they go, and their new music video and hit song, ‘The Cowboy Stomp’ will make you get up and dance!”
The show also will feature guest Janey Kirk.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $40 for all three bands.
GRAND OLE OPRY-STYLE
Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January, country music artist Mark Wills continues to build on a career that includes No. 1 hits like “Wish You Were Here,” “19 Somethin’” and “Jacob’s Ladder.” He’ll bring his unique style to Kerrville at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Wills has released a total of seven albums, including 2001’s, “Looking for America.” As an avid supporter of the U.S. military, he has taken more than a dozen trips to entertain troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Korea and Italy, among others.
He will be joined by guest Megan Ashley, making her Kerrville debut.
The concert is made possible by sponsors Michael and Delayne Sigerman and Kelly and Kathy Leonard.
Tickets start at $20 and are still available in most sections.
CHRISTIAN MUSIC, IMPROV
Wrapping up September’s events, Christian Rock promoters Texas Arms of Love will present Micah Tyler in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Tyler will be joined by special guests 321 Improv.
With his new “Different Kind of Night” show, Tyler is making his first headlining tour, following up on tours supporting MercyMe, Big Daddy Weave, Hawk Nelson and others. He’ll perform his hit “Different,” “Even Then” and many more, and 321 Improv will bring their own unique, interactive comedy experience.
General admission tickets are $15. A special VIP ticket that includes a pre-show meet and greet opportunity with Tyler is $35.
LOOKING AHEAD
As September draws to a close, the Cailloux Theater looks ahead to the start of a new Symphony of the Hills season on Oct. 3, an appearance by the world-famous Dallas Children’s Theater and the opening of Playhouse 2000’s production of “Our Town,” both on Oct. 4, and the next Cailloux Performances event, “A New World Record,” a tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra, on Oct. 19.
Tickets for all of these events are available at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, by phone at 830-896-9393 or at the Kerrville Visitor’s Center, located at 2108 Sidney Baker St. Tickets also are available 24/7 online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Online orders will incur additional convenience charges.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is at 910 Main St., where parking is free. The Cailloux City Center is managed, on behalf of the city of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000 Inc. For more information, visit www.playhouse2000.com.
