Netizens honor
Christopher Tolkien
3rd son of 'Lord of the Rings' author
leaves behind a legacy of bringing
Middle Earth to the world
Writers, fans and others touched deeply by Christopher Tolkien's life and work have been paying tribute to him throughout this week.
Christopher Tolkien, who curated much of the work of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien, died Wednesday night in France at the age of 95. He served as literary editor for the Tolkien Estate, and edited and published "The Silmarillion," a history of Arda and Middle Earth based on the writings of his father. He also edited many other works based on his father's writings.
Here is a sampling of what people had to say about Christopher Tolkien in the days following his passing:
“Much as Sam enabled Frodo to complete the journey to Mount Doom by carrying him on his back, so Christopher carried his father’s work to the mountain of publication. Without Sam, Middle-earth would have been lost; without Christopher, we would have only a glimpse of his father’s great vision. Christopher more than lived up to the etymology of his name.”
— Rachel Fulton Brown, professor of Medieval history, via email
“An age of Middle-earth has ended. We have Christopher Tolkien to thank for countless vistas and legends we might never have known without his dedication and stewardship. The world is brighter for the light you cast, like the Star of Eärendil.
— Mark L. Ordesky, executive producer of “The Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy, via Twitter
“He was Middle-earth’s cartographer and first scholar."
— Dimitra Fimi, Tolkien scholar, via tolkiensociety.org
“So ends the watch of a man who without question fulfilled his quest. A more faithful and diligent steward of Middle-earth no one could have asked for. We owe him a tremendous and incalculable debt.”
— Corey Olsen, president of Signum University, via Twitter
“Christopher Tolkien cared so deeply. I’ll never forget him coming to my drama-school production of The Hobbit and him being so generous and interested. He didn’t care that we were 14, it all mattered to him.”
— Camilla Blackett, via Twitter
“Christopher Tolkien was courtly and generous. One of the best compliments I ever received was when he sent me a copy of a slip of paper that he found in his father’s copy of Ker’s ‘The Dark Ages’ that showed I was right about part of the inspiration for ‘The Monsters and the Critics.’”
— Michael Drout, English professor, via Twitter
“Christopher Tolkien was the very model of an executor of a literary estate. We can only hope that his successor will be as cautious and careful as he was with the Tolkien literary legacy.”
— Vox Day, publisher and science fiction and fantasy author, via email
“When J.R.R. Tolkien died aged 81 in 1973, a lifetime’s unfinished work was left in disarray. From this wreck, Christopher Tolkien, like Tuor leading the refugees of Gondolin, has rescued something both less and more than his father envisioned.”
— John Garth, author and speaker, via Twitter
"Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works have seen dozens of publications released, and his own work as an academic in Oxford demonstrates his ability and skill as a scholar. Millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us 'The Silmarillion,' 'The Children of Húrin,' 'The History of Middle-earth' series and many others. We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed."
— Shaun Gunnerthe, Tolkien Society Chair, via tolkiensociety.org
